Bear caught breaking into house, raiding freezer

BARKHAMSTED, Ct. — A bear in Barkhamsted, Connecticut on Wednesday made its way into a house and grabbed some food straight from the freezer.

A woman posted some Ring videos on her social media on Wednesday that showed a bear walking through the living room area and making its way into the kitchen, WFSB reported.

That was when the bear went over to the freezer and pulled it open, according to the news outlet.

The bear was seen putting its hand into the freezer and grabbed a frozen lasagna before getting out of the house through a window in the kitchen.

The homeowner had no idea that the bear was even in her house until she checked the footage on her Ring camera, WFSB reported.

Helena Houlis said that she got an alert on her phone that the refrigerator door was open which alerted her to check the footage, according to WVIT.

“We have seen a lot of bears in the last few years, but nothing ever like this,” Houlis said, according to the news station.

The bear reportedly did not cause any damage to the house, according to CT Insider.

The bear also got out of the house through the window it came in through. Houlis’ daughter, Ana Oliveria, said that the window was closed but not locked.