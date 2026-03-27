Barret Robbins, ex-Raiders center, dies at 52

FILE PHOTO: Center Barrett Robbins #63 of the Oakland Raiders runs to block during a game against the San Diego Chargers on September 28, 2003, at Network Associates Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 34-31 in overtime. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Former Oakland Raiders center Barret Robbins has died, teammates have said.

He was 52 years old.

Tim Brown broke the news on X, writing he got a call from Robbin’s wife, telling him that the NFL All-Pro had died in his sleep overnight.

A cause of death was not released.

The now Las Vegas Raiders released a statement which read, “The Raiders Family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Barret Robbins. ... The thought and condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with Barret’s family and friends during this difficult time,” USA Today reported.

Robbins had made headlines when he disappeared before Super Bowl XXXVII, after not taking his depression medication. He was found the night before the game, but was disoriented, TMZ reported.

Raiders coach at the time, Bill Callahan, suspended Robbins for the big game, saying he was not fit to play.

The team lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 48-21, according to USA Today.

Robbins was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and told ESPN that he thought the team already won and that he was celebrating, going to Tijuana, Mexico, but he could not remember why he went there, USA Today reported.

He went to rehab for 30 days for alcohol abuse and treatment for bipolar and returned to the Raiders.

“It’s unfortunate that his life was never the same after he was not allowed to play in the Super Bowl!” Brown said on X.

Their girls, his family and tons of teammates who will be affected by this! It's unfortunate that his life was never the same after he was not allowed to play in the Super Bowl! Rest Peacefully BR, you deserve it! — Tim Brown (@81TimBrown) March 27, 2026

Robbins played in the NFL for nine seasons after being drafted by the Raiders out of Texas Christian University in the second round of the 1995 Draft. He was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2002 and was named a first-team All-Pro that year.

After leaving the Raiders, he had challenges. He was in a fight with police in Mi, was shot three times, and was at one point charged with attempted murder. He also served time in prison on drug charges, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

In 2016, he was charged with assaulting a woman and her daughter outside a Florida hotel and in 2020, he was arrested three times in about a month, according to USA Today.

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