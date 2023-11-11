Bald eagle dies after it was found sick at a park

Bald eagle dies : A 23-year-old male bald eagle that was found earlier this week at a park in Englewood, Washington, has died. (Axel Goehns/Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio — A 23-year-old male bald eagle that was found earlier this week at a park in Englewood, Washington, has died.

>> Read more trending news

The bald eagle was found at the Englewood MetroPark and appeared to not be feeling well, according to WHIO.

The Glen Helen Raptor Center attempted to take the eagle’s blood but he was too dehydrated, the news station reported. He was given fluids and medications. Once he got some hydration, the center took his blood.

The center said his blood work came back and it suggested that he had an ingested toxin.

“Despite our best efforts, the eagle passed away last night. He had no physical injuries and judging from where he was found our best assumptions are some sort of ingested toxin such as lead sinkers or pesticide poisoning,” the Glen Helen Raptor Center said on Facebook.

“Please encourage people you know to find non-toxic ways of managing unwanted critters and consider using non-lead fishing tackle and bullets. So many other animals find themselves in the same awful place as this eagle did,” officials said, according to WHIO.