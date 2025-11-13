Back in vogue: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway featured in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2′ teaser

Anne Hathaway, left, and Meryl Streep, on the set of "The Devil Wears Prada 2," were part of a trailer for the upcoming film that was dropped on Wednesday.

The first teaser for “The Devil Wears Prada 2″ was released on Wednesday, showcasing stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in a brief video clip as they reprise their iconic roles from the 2006 film.

Set to Madonna’s 1990 hit “Vogue” -- which also was part of the original film -- Runway Magazine editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (Streep) walks down the halls in red stilettos and is joined in an elevator by her former assistant, Andy Sachs (Hathaway).

“Took you long enough,” Priestly snaps as Sachs grins and puts on black sunglasses.

Co-stars Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci also return for the fashion comedy, which debuts in theaters on May 1, 2026.

The film returns “to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine” according to a news release. It is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna.

New characters in the film will be played by Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora.

The sequel follows Priestly as she tries to succeed in a business where print journalism is dying. She finds herself pitted against Emily Charlton (Blunt), her former junior assistant who has advanced in business and is now an executive for a luxury group that has advertising dollars that Priestly needs.

The original film was adapted from the 2003 novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger.

Priestly’s character is based on Anna Wintour, the former top editor at Vogue. Weisberger had previously worked as a personal assistant to Wintour at the magazine.

