‘Back in time’: 1981 DeLorean with less than 1K miles found in barn

Are we sure this wasn’t Twin Pines farm? A car that was recently discovered looks like we’ve been taken back in time.

A 1981 DeLorean was found in a barn in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, WDJT reported. The stainless steel car still had all of its original parts and had only 977 miles.

The owner never drove it.

“He said he would go out in the barn and just look at it because he thought it was a really cool car,” Michael McElhattan told WDJT.

According to his Facebook post, the car had sat in one place that it sunk into the ground.

McEhattan is the owner of DeLorean Midwest, a car restoration company and was alerted to the car thanks to a call that came from an unexpected place - New Mexico.

The nephew of the car’s owner said his uncle wanted to sell the iconic gull-wing car.

The car was in better condition than some may expect.

“The condition of the leather, the condition of the instruments, cluster in the dash, and a lot of places where you see sun damage -- and that’s one of the big killers on this -- this car virtually has no sun damage,” McElhattan told WDJT.

It isn’t running according to WBBM, but McElhattan thinks he can get it on the road again.

DeLoreans, despite the fame from the “Back to the Future” films, only were made for about two years, producing only 9,000 vehicles, according to Motortrend. Still, a DeLelorian in an immaculate condition called concours by Hagerty which is a provider of specialty insurance, is valued at $102,000 with value going up over the past year, according to AutoBlog.