Baby cow rescued from drain canal

LA HABRA, Calif. — A baby cow was rescued Saturday evening after it fell into a drain canal in La Habra, California.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said that the calf was found by Sonora High School around 6 p.m. Saturday, according to KTLA.

The calf jumped from the farming area at the high school just before it landed in the drain canal, officials say, according to the news outlet.

The calf was reportedly found by a school worker who noticed that the calf could still walk after it fell into the drain canal, KNBC reported.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue used a heavy truck to assist in pulling the calf out of the canal, according to the news outlet. A safety harness was put on the calf to help lift it out of the canal.

The calf was eventually placed back on land and the harness was removed. According to KTLA, the calf appeared to be able to walk and seemed to be uninjured. It was eventually walked back to the high school.

The rescue took about 20 minutes, KNBC reported.

Sonora High School is part of the Fullerton Joint Union High School District. The district is known for its agricultural studies program that involves housing livestock on school campuses, according to KTLA.