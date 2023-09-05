Apple to announce next iPhones, Apple Watches and update to Airpod Pros

Apple reveal event FILE PHOTO: WASHINGTON, DC: Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives at the White House on June 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Cook is expected to reveal the latest Apple products next week. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Apple will introduce its new line of products next week, where the iPhone 15 series will be announced, two new Apple Watches will make their debut and an updated AirPods Pro will be unveiled, according to Mac Rumors.

Here is what some are expecting from the announcement set for Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. PT – 1 p.m. ET.

According to Forbes, there will be four iPhones:

The iPhone 15;

A larger version called iPhone 15 Plus;

A more expensive version called iPhone 15 Pro;

And a version that is not only bigger than iPhone 15 Pro, but also comes with a more advanced camera, called iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Note: There has been talk that an iPhone Ultra will be launched soon, but so far it is not expected to be part of Tuesday’s program.

Apple will unveil the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra second generation, according to Mac Rumors.

AirPods Pro will be updated with a USB-C instead of Lightning connector.

Apple will open pre-orders for the new products on Friday, Sept. 15, with the products going on sale on Friday, Sept. 22.

On Monday, Sept. 18, Apple will release iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and watchOS 10.

Click here to watch the Apple reveal beginning at 10 PT on Tuesday, Sept. 12.