Anthony Anderson injured, goes to emergency room after on-set stunt goes wrong

“Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson shared on Thursday that he was injured on the set of a movie and landed himself in the emergency room.

Anderson on Instagram revealed that he went to the emergency room after a stunt on set went wrong.

The movie set is reportedly in Cape Town, South Africa, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“I spent the night in the emergency room. Movie set fight gone wrong. Me against two goons and a chair! Guess who didn’t win! Who needs a stuntman? Me that’s who,” Anderson said on Instagram.

“I’m not as young as I used to be! CT scan and X-rays showed nothing fractured or broken in my back just a deep contusion. That chair will never be the same though!”

“Anthony Anderson you are not made of rubber. I’m so glad you are ok,” his“Black-ish” costar Tracee Ellis Ross said in a comment of his post, according to KTLA.

A spokesperson for Anderson told the LA Times that he was back to work and “is fine.”

Later in the day Thursday, Anderson posted a photo of the chair, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“It sucker punched me in the kidneys and back with no mercy! When I got on set today it was grinning at me,” Anderson said on Instagram, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Last month, Anderson hosted the Emmy Awards and is currently filming a movie called “G20,” according to People Magazine. “G20″ also stars Viola Davis, Clark Greff, Antony Staff and Marsai Martin.

