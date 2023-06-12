Annapolis shooting: 3 dead, 3 injured; suspect in custody

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Three people were fatally shot and three others were wounded after a shooting Sunday in Annapolis, Maryland, authorities said.
A suspect was in custody, WBAL-TV reported.
The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Paddington Place at about 8 p.m. EDT, according to WJZ-TV.
“It’s unusual for Annapolis,” Annapolis police Chief Ed Jackson. told The Baltimore Sun.
6 shot, 3 dead according to Annapolis police tonight in Annapolis.— Jacob Sexton (@_JacobSexton) June 12, 2023
Person of interest is in custody according to Annapolis Police.
It’s still a very active investigation. pic.twitter.com/jYKhgqbGL8
One of the wounded victims was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, WBAL reported.
The conditions of the wounded victims was unclear.