Annapolis shooting: 3 dead, 3 injured; suspect in custody

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Three people were fatally shot and three others were wounded after a shooting Sunday in Annapolis, Maryland, authorities said.

A suspect was in custody, WBAL-TV reported.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Paddington Place at about 8 p.m. EDT, according to WJZ-TV.

“It’s unusual for Annapolis,” Annapolis police Chief Ed Jackson. told The Baltimore Sun.

One of the wounded victims was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, WBAL reported.

The conditions of the wounded victims was unclear.