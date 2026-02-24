Anna Kepner’s stepbrother charged with homicide in her death, according to family members

FILE PHOTO: The family of Anna Kepner's stepbrother said the teen has been charged in his sister's death onboard the Carnival Horizon last year. The federal case involving the stepbrother has been sealed.

The stepbrother of the teen found dead beneath the bed in a cruise ship cabin has been charged with homicide in connection with her death, his family members said.

Anna Kepner, 18, was on the Carnival Horizon in November. She told her family that she wasn’t feeling well one night and went back to her room. But when the family gathered for breakfast, she wasn’t there, and a search began.

Her body was found in a cabin she shared with her 16-year-old stepbrother, under a bed, wrapped in a blanket and covered by life jackets, WFTV reported.

Kepner’s death was ruled homicide, with the medical examiner saying she died on Nov. 6 from “mechanical asphyxia,” which was done “by other person(s),” without indicating who may have been responsible, according to WFTV.

Her stepbrother, whose name was not released, was identified as a potential suspect in November, as part of a custody dispute legal filing. Still, no charges were filed at that point, The Associated Press reported at the time.

But this week, months after her death, CBS News obtained court documents that his father, Thomas Hudson, said that his son was charged by the U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of Florida in his stepsister’s death.

CBS News said the filing, dated Feb. 20, reads, “According to social media from the Kepner family, on February 3, 2026, the Petitioner/Father’s son, TH, was charged by the United States Attorney in the Southern District of Florida for the [redacted] and homicide of Anna Kepner.”

The document was part of the ongoing custody fight between Hudson and Shauntel Kepner, who finalized their divorce in 2023, before the cruise during which Anna Kepner died, The Independent reported.

Hudson has petitioned for custody of his 9-year-old daughter with his ex-wife, Shauntel Kepner, Anna Kepner’s stepmother. The girl is currently living with her mother and her mother’s husband, Anna’s father, People magazine reported.

The emergency petition reads, “There has been a significant and unanticipated change in circumstances that requires the immediate transfer of sole time sharing and parental responsibility,” People said.

The document went on to say, “Information has been obtained that will potentially call into question the judgment and parenting.”

The case against the teen is under seal in federal court in Miami, CBS News reported. The teen was in court on Feb. 6 for a hearing, but details were not released due to his age.

TMZ said he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service earlier this month.

If he is eventually charged as an adult, the case could be unsealed, legal experts told CBS News.

Chris and Shauntel Kepner released a statement after the stepbrother’s hearing earlier this month, which read, “At this time, it is deeply painful and disturbing to our family that the person responsible is able to walk freely. This reality adds to our grief and outrage,” part of the statement read. “It is devastating to know that while we live every day with the loss of our child, the individual responsible has not yet been fully held accountable.”

The stepbrother was released after the hearing to the custody of a guardian, ABC News reported.

The FBI has not officially named a suspect in the case and Carnival Cruise Lines said it is cooperating.

The case is in federal court because Anna Kepner died on a ship in open water, People magazine reported.

© 2025 Cox Media Group