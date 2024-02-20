American Airlines raises checked bag fees

Flying with checked luggage will cost American Airlines passengers more starting Tuesday.

American Airlines updated its website to reflect updated charges for checked bags. Travelers going within or between the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands will be charged $40 for their first checked bags, with a $5 discount if they pay online. A second checked bag will cost these passengers $45.

Travelers going to and from Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and Guyana will be charged $35 for their first checked bags and $45 for a second.

Check back for more on this developing story.





