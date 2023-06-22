Amazon announces 2023 Prime Day sales dates, some of the deals

Amazon Prime day sale date announced Amazon’s Prime Day, the company’s annual 48-hour shopping event, will be held on July 11 and 12, the company announced this week. (400tmax/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Amazon’s 2023 Prime Day, the company’s annual 48-hour summer shopping event, will be held on July 11 and 12, the company announced this week.

The sale is aimed at Amazon’s Prime members who pay $14.99 a month for Prime Video benefits and free two-day shipping on many items.

If you don’t want to become a member and pay monthly fees for the extra benefits, but you want to participate in the sale, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial membership.

Again this year, Amazon will offer deep discounts on electronics, devices, toys, beauty, fashion, and home, the company said in a press release.

Some of the brands Amazon says will be on sale include Lancôme, Kérastase, Peloton, Victoria’s Secret, YETI, The Drop, Sony, D’Amelio Footwear, OPI, and Alo Yoga, according to the company.

As in years before, new deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods throughout the event.

This year, shoppers can participate in the Invite-only deals program that lets Prime members “request an invitation to get some of Prime Day’s best deals that are expected to sell out.”

Members who are selected will be notified during Prime Day with instructions on how to purchase the item at the exclusive deal price, the company said.

Amazon offered a look at early deals you can shop now. Here are some of those deals.

In addition, from June 29 through July 26, Prime members can get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for a Prime Visa card.

