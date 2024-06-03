Alligator found 11 days after vanishing during middle school celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 2-year-old American alligator who vanished last month during a petting zoo exhibit at a Missouri middle school has been found alive, according to a Kansas City animal shelter.

>> Read more trending news

The 14-inch gator was found Monday outside Lakeview Middle School after it disappeared on May 23, officials with the KC Pet Project said. The alligator, called Alex, was found with his mouth still taped shut, as it had been for the safety of students and staff members during last month’s petting zoo, WDAF-TV reported. The Park Hill School District told the news station that custodial staff at Lakeview found Alex outside the school’s back door.

A veterinarian will examine Alex to assess his health, according to the KC Pet Project.

Alex was brought to Lakeview on May 23 as part of an end-of-year celebration at the school, shelter officials said. It remained unclear Monday how he escaped or where he’s been. The KC Pet Project said it is investigating. His owner, Thorni Ridge Exotics Mobile Petting Zoo operator Eric Smith, told WDAF that he filed a report with police because he said his animal enclosures are hard to escape, and he believes that Alex might have been taken.

Animal services officials spent hours looking for Alex on May 23. Officials with the KC Pet Project noted that gators are not allowed in the city, and the school district failed to get a permit to allow for the animal show.

“Any type of event that showcases animals in Kansas City, Missouri, must have the proper permit to ensure the event is safe for all participants as well as the animals,” KC Pet Project spokesperson Tori Fugate said in a news release obtained by KSHB.

Last month, the KC Pet Project said its Animal Services Division planned to issue citations over the incident.

“We are grateful for our community’s support in being aware of the missing alligator and even helping to look for it in some instances,” the Park Hill School District said in a statement obtained by WDAF. “We are glad the alligator was found safely.”

© 2024 Cox Media Group