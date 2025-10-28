All about that bass: Argument over instrument leads to domestic assault charge

A dispute over a bass guitar led to a domestic assault charge in Tennessee.
Bass guitar: File photo. A bass guitar was at the center of an argument between an East Tennessee couple. (Olly Curtis/Bass Guitar Magazine/Future via Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — For an eastern Tennessee couple, an argument was all about that bass — guitar, that is — and led to a domestic assault charge.

Read more trending news

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office online arrest records, Robert Latella, 45, of Sweetwater, was taken into custody on Oct. 22 and charged with assault by domestic violence.

On Oct. 19, Latella and his wife got into an argument in their Sweetwater apartment. According to a report filed by Sweetwater Police Department Officer Chase Atkins, Latella’s wife said she grabbed her husband’s bass guitar during their verbal spat and said she was going to sell it to pay bills, adding that her husband would not give her any money to make household payments.

The woman told police that when she turned her wheelchair around and headed toward the couple’s bedroom, Latella allegedly grabbed her from behind and began choking her with his arm.

The victim’s daughter produced a video that allegedly showed Latella grabbing the guitar and putting his hands on his wife. Latella then left with a friend and his wife went to their bedroom, Atkins wrote in his report.

Latella was arrested on Oct. 22, online arrest records show. He was released two days later after posting $1,000 bond.

Latest trending news:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!