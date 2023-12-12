Alicia Keys belts out hits for surprised London train commuters

LONDON — An ordinary morning commute in London was delightfully derailed on Monday when Grammy-award-winning singer Alicia Keys belted out some of her biggest hits while playing Elton John’s piano.

The surprise performance took place at London’s St. Pancras International Station, which connects London to Europe, according to Reuters. Keys played for about 10 minutes as commuters gathered, phones and cameras in hand.

Keys performed four songs, including “Empire State of Mind,” “If I Ain’t Got You,” and “No One.” Reuters reported that she also sang her latest single, “Lifeline,” from the soundtrack to the musical feature film “The Color Purple.”

Photos and video from the performance show Keys sitting at a black Yamaha piano that John donated to the station in 2016, according to Rolling Stone.

Keys was in London following a Sunday night performance at Capital’s Jingle Ball.

The 15-time Grammy winner is at a high point in her career. Hell’s Kitchen, a musical based loosely on Keys’ life, premiered at the Public Theater last month and is slated for Broadway this spring, the magazine reported.

