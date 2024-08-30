Actress Betty Bridges, mother to Todd Bridges, dies

Betty Bridges FILE PHOTO: Actor Todd Bridges and mother Betty Bridges attend 33rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 13, 1981 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. Betty Bridges died on Aug. 27. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty)

Betty Bridges, known for her roles on “Hill Street Blues,” “Scrubs” and “Good Times” has died.

She was 83 years old.

Bridges, along with her 40-year acting career, was also the mother of “Diff’rent Stokes” Todd Bridges, who shared posts on Instagram to memorialize his mother.

A family representative confirmed her death but did not say how she died, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Deadline said she passed away at her son’s home in Phoenix on Aug. 27 where she had been in hospice care.

Betty Bridges’ big break was as Charlene on “Good Times.

She also had a recurring role in “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman” and “Charlie’s Angels.”

Betty Bridges then had guest roles on a variety of shows from “Hill Street Blues” to “Scrubs.” She also appeared on the big screen in “A Night at the Roxbury” and “The Colony.”

“Building Bridges” spotlighted the troubles her son Todd had after leaving “Diff’rent Strokes.”

Betty Bridges also trained future performers as an acting coach. Todd Bridges told Vlad TV, “My mom trained Nia Long, Regina King, my friend who passed away Lamont Bentley, Sanaa Lathan.” He said she worked with several hopeful entertainers without being paid but then ended up starting acting school, Kane Bridge Academy.

Betty Bridges leaves behind three children, an adopted son and 12 grandchildren, Deadline reported.

