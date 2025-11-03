AC/DC announce additional North American tour dates

AC/DC tour FILE PHOTO: Musician Angus Young of AC/DC performs onstage during the AC/DC PWR UP Europe tour at Merkur Spiel-Arena on July 08, 2025 in Duesseldorf, Germany. The band will hit about two dozen cities in 2026 as part of the tour. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

AC/DC will be powering up the summer.

Read more trending news

The legendary band will be visiting cities that it did not perform in as part of its Spring 2025 leg of the “Power Up” tour, Consequence said.

Before hitting the states, the band will be appearing in Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico between February and April. Then, after a few months’ break, they will embark on their North American leg starting in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Here are the North American dates:

  • July 11: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
  • July 15: Ohio Stadium, Columbus
  • July 19: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison
  • July 24: Alamodome, San Antonio
  • July 28: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver
  • Aug. 1: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
  • Aug. 5: Levi’s Stadium, San Francisco
  • Aug. 9: Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta
  • Aug. 13: BC Place, Vancouver,
  • Aug. 27: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
  • Aug. 31: NRG Stadium, Houston
  • Sept. 4: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame
  • Sept. 9: The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis
  • Sept. 12: Par Jean-Drapeau, Montreal
  • Sept. 16: Rogers Stadium, Toronto
  • Sept. 25: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
  • Sept. 29: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 7, according to Variety.

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!