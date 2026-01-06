$983M Mega Millions winner claims jackpot

A new year has brought a new multimillionaire.

The person who won the $983 million Mega Millions jackpot in November finally came forward, almost two months later.

The winning ticket was sold at a Newnan, Georgia, Publix for the Nov. 14 drawing, WSB reported.

But the winner cashed in their ticket on Jan. 2, with Georgia Lottery officials saying they took the cash option of $453.6 million before taxes.

It was the largest jackpot won in Georgia’s history and the eighth largest in Mega Millions history.

While the person has claimed their prize, we may never know their name, as Georgia law says that anyone who has won $250,000 or more can remain anonymous. The winner told the agency that they play the lottery regularly and says the prize is “generational,” using some of it to help good causes, WSB reported.

As for the Publix store that sold the winning ticket, the store received a $50,000 retailer’s bonus.

0 of 13 Mega Millions jackpots (iStock) Top Mega Millions Jackpots Top Mega Millions Jackpots Top Mega Millions Jackpots Top Mega Millions Jackpots (Cox Media Group National Content Desk) Top Mega Millions Jackpots (Cox Media Group National Content Desk) Top Mega Millions Jackpots (Cox Media Group National Content Desk) Top Mega Millions Jackpots (Cox Media Group National Content Desk) Top Mega Millions Jackpots (Cox Media Group National Content Desk) Top Mega Millions Jackpots (Cox Media Group National Content Desk) Top Mega Millions Jackpots (Cox Media Group National Content Desk)

© 2025 Cox Media Group