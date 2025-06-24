‘60s teen idol Bobby Sherman dies after cancer battle

FILE PHOTO: Bobby Sherman attends the rehearsals for 50th Anniversary Gala for Motion Picture and Television Relief Fund on June 13, 1971, at the Los Angeles Music Center in Los Angeles, California. Sherman died on June 24 at the age of 81.(Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

A teen heartthrob from the ‘60s has died after a battle with cancer.

Bobby Sherman was 81 years old.

Sherman’s wife, Brigitte Poublon, announced her husband’s death. Family friend John Stamos posted her message on social media, which read, “Bobby left this world holding my hand—just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage."

Sherman, who was known for songs “Little Woman” and “Julie, Do Ya Love Me,” had shared his Stage 4 cancer diagnosis earlier this year, The Associated Press reported.

TMZ said he died at his home in Encino, California.

The AP called him a “squeaky-clean regular on the covers of Tiger Beat and Sixteen magazines” who led the charge of teen heartthrob that eventually brought David Cassidy and Justin Bieber.

Sherman grew up in the San Fernando Valley, singing the songs of another teen idol, Ricky Nelson.

He attended a community college and studied child psychology when, in 1964, his girlfriend took him to a party in Hollywood where he sang with a band. Guests of the party included Jane Fonda, Natalie Wood and Salm Mineo. They asked who his agent was. They took his number and a few days later an agent called, eventually getting him on the ABC show “Shindig!”

Over his career, Sherman had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard 100 chart and six albums on the Billboard 200 chart.

He had seven gold singles, a platinum single and five gold records, TMZ reported.

He translated his singing career into one on the screen, starring in “Here Comes the Brides” and “Getting Together.” He also appeared in films “Wild In Streets’,” “He is My Brother” and “Get Crazy.”

After his entertainment career waned, he became a certified medical emergency technician and instructor, working with the Los Angeles Police Department. There, he taught police recruits first aid and CPR. The AP said he donated the salary he earned there. He was also a reserve deputy with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, providing security at the county courthouse.

He also toured with other big names from the ‘60s as part of the “Teen Idols Tour” in the 1990s, taking the stage with Micky Dolenz and Davy Jones from the Monkees and Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits, the AP reported.

Along with his wife, Sherman is survived by two sons and six grandchildren.

