4 killed, 8 wounded in Michigan church shooting, fire

The burned church as emergency services respond to a shooting and fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on September 28, 2025, in Grand Blanc, Michigan. Police said there are multiple victims and the shooter is down. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four people were killed and eight were wounded when police said a former Marine smashed his pickup truck into a Michigan church before setting the building on fire.

It happened in Grand Blanc Township near Flint, Michigan, around 10:25 a.m., The Associated Press reported. The alleged attack happened as members of the church were in worship.

Police said that the man drove his truck into the front of the church’s chapel, got out of the pickup and started shooting, CNN reported.

He then used gas to set the blaze, the AP said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said that the man, who was identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford, had explosive devices with him, but it is not known if he had used them.

After Sanford left the building, he was chased by police and “engaged in gunfire.” Sanford was dead in the church’s parking lot about eight minutes after police arrived at the church, CNN reported.

While the death toll stood at four on Monday morning, officials said some people are still unaccounted for, the AP reported. They have not been able to provide an exact number of people who are missing, CNN reported.

One person died at the scene of their wounds. Another died at a nearby hospital, the Detroit Free Press reported. The remains of two other people were found inside the church among the debris.

Sanford was a sergeant in the Marines from June 2004 to June 2008, serving in Iraq from August 2007 to March 2008 and was an automotive mechanic and vehicle recovery operator, The Detroit News reported.

No motive has been determined; however, the FBI, which is the lead investigative agency, said it was an “act of targeted violence.”

The shooting came the day after the death of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ president, Russel Nelson, CNN reported.

