3-year-old boy accidentally shoots himself with father’s gun, police say

Child shoots himself: File photo. Police in Brunswick Hills Township, Ohio, responded to a shooting. A 3-year-old accidentally shot himself in the chest. (Brunswick Hills Township Police Department)

BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio — A 3-year-old boy was hospitalized on Wednesday after he accidentally shot himself with his father’s gun, authorities said.

The boy was in serious but stable condition after the shooting at a home in Brunswick Hills Township at about 5:40 p.m. EDT, WOIO-TV reported.

According to Brunswick Hills police Chief Tim Sopkovich, the child’s father set aside his gun in the garage and the boy gained possession of it by climbing onto a bench, WJW-TV reported.

The boy then discharged the weapon and he suffered a gunshot wound to his chest, according to WKYC-TV.

The child was taken by LifeFlight to an area hospital, WJW reported.

Police have determined the incident to be accidental, according to WEWS-TV. It was unclear whether any charges would be filed.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

Brunswick Hills is 30 miles south-southwest of Cleveland.

