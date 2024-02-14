3 police officers shot in Washington, DC

Police line Three police officers in Washington, D.C., were injured in a shooting on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (gorodenkoff/Getty Images, File)

Three police officers were injured Wednesday in a shooting in Southeast D.C., according to the Washington Metropolitan Police Department.

The officers were transported from the scene of the shooting in the 5000 block of Hanna Place SE with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, officials said.

“This remains an active scene and for your safety, we ask that you stay away from the area,” police said Wednesday morning in a social media post.

Animal rescue group shares well wishes for injured officers

Update 11:30 a.m. EST Feb. 14: In a statement obtained by WUSA, officials with the Human Rescue Alliance shared thoughts and well wishes for the three officers taken to a hospital following Wednesday morning’s shooting.

Officials said that the officers were helping the group to serve an arrest warrant for animal cruelty when a man opened fire on them. The Human Rescue Alliance said that its field services director was at the scene, though he was not injured, WUSA reported.

“Our thoughts are with our partners at MPD who are being treated in the hospital and we are wishing them all the best in their recovery,” the group said. “We could not fulfill our mission without them. We are also concerned for the safety of the officers who remain on scene, the community members who continue to be affected, and the animals whom we were there to protect.”

Authorities have asked people to steer clear of the area as negotiators continue working to get the man who opened fire on police to surrender peacefully. He remained barricaded as of Wednesday morning.

Shooting happened while officers served arrest warrant for animal cruelty

Update 10:30 a.m. EST Feb. 14: Police Chief Pamela Smith told WUSA that officers were helping the Humane Rescue Alliance to serve an arrest warrant for animal cruelty around 7:30 a.m. when a man barricaded himself inside a home and began firing at officers.

Smith said a fourth officer was also treated for minor injuries after the shooting.

A fourth officer was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. This officer did not sustain gunshot wound injuries. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 14, 2024

On Wednesday morning, she told WTTG that the situation remained ongoing, as the gunman “continues to fire from this location.”

Three police officers were injured. Their wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.

Original report: Several roads have been closed due to the shooting.

ROAD CLOSURES for this 5000 Block of Hanna PL SE incident:



·Benning RD SE between G St and Southern Ave SE

·G Street between Benning and 51st St SE

·46th St towards Benning Rd SE — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 14, 2024

The incident happened as authorities were trying to serve an arrest warrant, The Washington Post reported. A person barricaded themselves in a home and fired several shots toward officers, according to WRC-TV.

Authorities continue to investigate.

