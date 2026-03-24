3 is the charm: Publix store sells trio of Fantasy 5 winners on the same day The winners got to split $100K -- or, $33,333.33 apiece.

File photo. Three winning Fantasy 5 tickets were sold on the same day at a Publix supermarket in Palm Harbor, Florida.

Three was a lucky number on Sunday at a west-central Florida supermarket.

According to a news release from the Florida Lottery, three winning tickets were bought at a Publix in Palm Harbor on March 22. The tickets, which were purchased for the Fantasy 5 midday drawing, split a $100,000 jackpot -- or, $33,333.33 for each winner, the Miami Herald reported.

For numerologists, the winning tickets were sold during the third month of the year.

The winning numbers were 5-13-18-21-22, lottery officials said. It was unclear whether the same person bought all three tickets, according to the Herald. It was also unclear which ticketholder got the extra penny, or $33,333.34.

The winning numbers for the Fantasy 5 evening draw on March 22 were 7-10-15-19-32, the Tallahassee Democrat reported. That resulted in a “rolldown,” according to the newspaper.

There was also a rolldown for Monday’s midday drawing.

Palm Harbor, in Pinellas County, is located approximately 23 miles northwest of downtown Tampa.

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