3 family members die from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

NAHANT, Mass. — Three relatives were found dead in their Massachusetts home on Monday from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said.

According to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, the victims were found in the town of Nahant, located about 15 miles northeast of downtown Boston.

WFXT reported that the victims were identified as John Benson, 77; his sister-in-law, Youngae Benson, 74; and his nephew, Andrew Carruth, 45.

“It’s scary, in this little town,” Nahant resident John Molenti told the television station. “Wonderful people that’s all I can say about them. Never a problem with them, always great.”

According to a news release from the Nahant Police Department, officers responded to a home on Cottage Street on Monday to conduct a well-being check. They found three adults inside the residence, police said.

The Nahant Fire Department said that crews later discovered elevated levels of carbon monoxide inside the home. WFXT reported.

Foul play is not suspected in the deaths of the victims, according to the television station.

Another resident, Ted Mahoney, has lived on the same street as the victims since 1971.

He added that the home has remained with the same family over the years. Mahoney said the deaths of the three residents was a shock.

“Yeah, I’m shook up, I’ve seen ambulances here before for medical problems, so I assumed that’s what it was last night. But then I realized it was a more severe problem,” Mahoney told WFXT. “I’m heartbroken. You couldn’t get better people.”

