2024 Masters: Scottie Scheffler wins second green jacket

Scottie Scheffler: The world's No. 1 player celebrates after earning his second green jacket on Sunday. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Scottie Scheffler broke away from the pack with a birdie binge and charged to his second Masters title on Sunday, carding a final-round 68 to take a four-stroke victory in the 88th tournament at Augusta National.

Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 men’s golfer, weathered a four-way tie with Ludvig Aberg, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa and pulled away to add a second green jacket to the one he earned in 2022.

The 27-year-old collected six birdies over a nine-hole stretch to earn his second major victory, finishing at 11-under 277.

The $3.6 million first-prize purse will be a nice gift for Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, who are expecting their first child later this month. The $20 million total purse is a $2 million increase from last year’s event, The Augusta Chronicle reported.

Aberg finished second after shooting a final-round 69 for a 281 total.

Morikama tied for third after a bogey at No. 18 put him at 74 and 284. He was tied with Homa and Tommy Fleetwood. Homa shot 73 while Fleetwood finished at 69.

After a bogey on No. 7, Scheffler made three straight birdies, including one at the par-4 10th hole.

Scheffler was able to put distance between himself and his nearest challengers when they faltered on the back nine. Even a bogey at the 11th hole did not hurt Scheffler, who maintained a three-shot lead while his rivals struggled.

Aberg, making his majors debut at Augusta, hit his shot at No. 11 in the water and had to settle for a double bogey. Morikawa also found water on 11 for a double bogey. Homa was victimized by a double bogey at the 12th hole when he was forced to take an unplayable lie.

Aberg, making his majors debut at Augusta, turned professional in June but was in contention during Sunday’s final round. No player has won the Masters in their first majors start; Fuzzy Zoeller, in 1979, was the last player to win a green jacket in his tournament debut.

Morikawa, 27, who shot a 3-under 69 to enter Sunday’s final round one shot behind Scheffler, was seeking his third career major. He won the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 British Open.

Homa, 33, was looking for his first major.

On Saturday, Scheffler told reporters that if his wife went into labor during Sunday’s final round, he would leave the event -- even if he was still leading. Scheffler told reporters he had a way to get home quickly if needed.

The baby cooperated, and Scheffler turned in an efficient round to secure his second Masters title.

Bryson DeChambeau, the co-leader after 36 holes, shot 75 on Saturday and finished at 1-over-par 73 on Sunday.

According to The Athletic, Scheffler is the first golfer to win the Masters by three shots or more over a three-year span and the fourth-youngest ever to win two green jackets. The others were Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Seve Ballesteros.

Scheffler was also the second player to win multiple majors as the world’s top-ranked golfer, the sports news website reported. Woods won 11 majors as the No. 1 men’s golfer.

The weather was balmy and temperatures climbed into the mid-80s. Winds were not as breezy as they were during the first three days of the tournament, The Augusta Chronicle reported.

