2 teens charged in deadly shooting at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

Kansas City Chiefs victory parade Law enforcement responded to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Feb. 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Two juveniles have been charged in the shooting that left a woman dead and injured nearly two dozen others at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade earlier this week.

The teenagers were charged Thursday, NBC News reported, citing a statement from the 16th Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri Jackson County Family Court Division.

Officials told KMBC that the teens have been held at the juvenile detention center “on gun-related and resisting arrest charges.”

More charges are expected to be filed as police continue to investigate.

Police Chief Stacey Graves said Thursday that 23 people were shot, including 43-year-old Elizabeth Galvan, a popular DJ who was also known as Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Galvan died of her injuries, officials said.

The victims were between 8 and 47 years old, with at least half of them being under the age of 16, Graves said.

The police chief added that investigators have found no evidence that the shooting was terrorism-related. Instead, she said it stemmed from a dispute. She did not immediately elaborate.

The shooting, which happened just before 2 p.m. west of Union Station, sent people scrambling. Fire officials said eight people suffered critical injuries. Several people were hospitalized.

Authorities continue to investigate.

