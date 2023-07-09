2 killed, at least 5 injured in shooting at private party in Texas

2 killed, at least 5 injured in shooting at private party in Texas Two people were killed and others injured in a shooting that happened during a fight at a party in Amarillo, Texas early Sunday morning. (Branson Sparks/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

AMARILLO, Texas — Two people were killed and others injured in a shooting that happened during a fight at a party in Amarillo, Texas early Sunday morning.

In a news release, Amarillo Police Department said Sunday just before 1 a.m., officers were called out to an events center located inside a shopping center at 4515 S. Georgia about a shooting where multiple people were injured.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found out that a fight broke out at a party and someone started shooting at some point during the fight, according to KVII.

Police said seven people were injured and one person died at the scene. Six victims were taken to the hospital by private vehicle or first responders. One person died at the hospital from their injuries.

Police said that the other five have a variety of injuries but are expected to survive.

Semagea D Smith, 32, and Dequincton T. Taylor, 28, were both identified as the deceased by police.

No arrests have been made, according to KFDA.



