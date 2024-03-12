2 killed in house explosion; damage found miles away from site

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a massive house explosion in Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning.

>> Read more trending news

The explosion in Crescent Township in Allegheny County was felt and resulted in damage at properties several miles away, our sister station WPXI reported.

County officials said a man and a woman were killed in the blast. They did not identify the victims.

A local gas company responded to the explosion site and determined that the property was not serviced by them. Instead, it had a private gas well. There was also propane on the property.

When fire crews arrived, they said a fire had been burning in the foundation of the home and in a neighboring hillside, which had been leveled by the blast, WPXI reported.

First responders said the scene is in a remote area and that people should stay away to allow crews to access the site.

Allegheny County Emergency Services is assisting first responders in Crescent Township following a house explosion on the 1400 block of Riverview Road. This remains an active incident. The scene is in a remote location and we’re asking everyone to avoid the area in order to allow… pic.twitter.com/58WZuuPDow — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) March 12, 2024

The fire marshal will investigate, WPXI reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 27 Drone video shows smoke billowing from a house explosion in Crescent Township (WPXI)

© 2024 Cox Media Group