2 killed, 5 wounded in Washington, DC, shooting

D.C. shooting: File photo. Two people were killed and five others were injured during a shooting in the nation's capital early Sunday. (Kali9/iStock )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON — Two people were killed and five others were wounded early Sunday during a shooting at a recreational facility in Washington, D.C., authorities said.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 3 a.m. EDT near the intersection of 7th Street and P St. Northwest near the Kennedy Recreation Center, WUSA-TV reported.

During a news conference, police Executive Assistant Chief Jeffrey Carroll said that all of the victims were adults and two were pronounced dead at the scene, according to WJLA-TV.

The other victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment, Carroll said.

Their conditions were unknown, according to the television station.

It was unclear what led to the shooting or how many people opened fire, CNN reported. No arrests have been made.

Kennedy Recreation Center is a facility run by Washington’s Department of Parks and Recreation, NBC News reported. It has been closed for improvements since August, according to the Department of General Services.

In a separate post on X, formerly known as Twitter, police said it is searching for one suspect.

“We’re asking anyone who may have any information related to this incident or may have witnessed it to contact the Metropolitan Police Department,” Carroll said.

