2 killed, 3 others injured in ‘targeted’ shooting near Los Angeles

Two people were killed and others were injured in a shooting Saturday night in Inglewood, California.

California shooting: Two people were killed and others were injured in a shooting Saturday night in Inglewood, California. (Alex_Schmidt/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Two people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting Saturday night in Inglewood, California.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. by the intersection of Manchester and Crenshaw, KABC reported.

The victims were identified as five men who were over 50 years old, KTLA reported.

Officials with the city said that one of the men died at the scene. A second man died while in surgery at the hospital, according to the news outlet. One of the three injured victims is in critical condition and the other two have non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say that men were sitting in a car in a parking lot when another car pulled up and started shooting at them, KTLA reported.

Mayor James Butts said he believes the shooting was a “targeted attack,” according to KABC.

It is not clear if there are any suspects in custody.

