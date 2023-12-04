10-month-old baby found dead day after Amber Alert; father being held on charges

10-month-old found dead An Idaho baby was found dead on the side of the road Saturday, a day after an Amber Alert was issued for the child.

An Idaho baby was found dead on the side of the road Saturday, a day after an Amber Alert was issued for the child.

>> Read more trending news

According to police, the baby’s father was taken into custody on a warrant in connection with the death of his pregnant wife, The Idaho Statesman reported.

The man, identified as Jeremy Albert Best, was in a sleeping bag on the side of the road when police found him after a hunter called in a tip.

“The caller stated the man was naked and making odd statements,” police said, according to The Washington Post.

Best was named by authorities as an “armed and very dangerous” suspect both in his wife’s death, which was ruled a homicide, and his toddler’s kidnapping on Friday.

Officers located Best’s car in an embankment off the road and found the 10-month-old baby, Zeke Best, dead at the scene, the office said in a news release.

According to The Teton County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Best was wanted as part of an investigation into the death of his wife, Kali Jean Randall. Randall’s body was found in her Victor, Idaho, residence on Thursday.

According to the news release, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office said Randall’s death was being investigated as a homicide.

Brian Randall, Kali Randall’s brother, said in a statement to East Idaho News that the family is devastated by the deaths of Kali, her unborn child and Zeke.

“Our Zeke is now at rest with his loving mama and unborn sibling,” he said. “The pain we feel is unimaginable and we thank everyone for their support. You will never know how you have lifted our family up during this time. As this is an ongoing investigation, we ask for privacy as we take time to process and grieve.”