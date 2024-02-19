1 killed, 3 wounded in shooting in Alabama’s capital city, police say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama man is accused of shooting one man and wounding three others on Sunday, authorities said.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, Robkywel Vonzell Prevo, 29, of Montgomery, was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with capital murder, the Montgomery Advertiser reported. According to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Prevo was also charged with burglary in the third degree and three counts of possession/receipt of a controlled substance.

Police were called to the 3500 block of McGehee Road in Montgomery at about 6:10 a.m. CST, according to the newspaper.

Officers arriving at the scene discovered Marcus Henderson, 34, of Montgomery, suffering from a gunshot wound, WSFA-TV reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man and two women were also wounded by gunfire and were taken to area hospitals for treatment, according to WAKA-TV. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police told the television station.

Prevo was identified as a suspect and was taken into custody, AL.com reported. He is being held without bail in the Montgomery County Detention Facility, according to the Advertiser.

It was unclear what led to the shooting. Police have not released any other details about the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

