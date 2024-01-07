1 killed, 2 injured in apparent drive-by shooting

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — One person was killed and two others were injured after an apparent drive-by shooting in Arizona early Sunday, authorities said.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 2:15 a.m. MST to reports of a shooting near 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, KNXV-TV reported.

Deputies arriving at the scene discovered an adult in the front yard of a home suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the television station.

That person was pronounced dead at the scene, KSAZ-TV reported.

Two other adults were located, and they were suffering from injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, according to the television station.

The victims’ names have not been released.

According to the sheriff’s office, authorities believe that a vehicle drove past a home where a party was being held and an occupant of the began shooting at the group, KTVK reported.

Deputies did not release any information about a possible suspect, according to KNXV. The sheriff’s office also did not reveal any possible motive for the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation, the television station reported.

