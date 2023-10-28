1 dead, another injured in shooting at Worcester State University in Massachusetts

University shooting: One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at Worcester State University in Massachusetts. (D-Keine/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

WORCESTER, Mass. — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at Worcester State University in Massachusetts.

Worcester State University was placed on lockdown Saturday morning just before 3 a.m. and had issued an alert for people to shelter in place, according to WFXT.

Massachusetts State Police said that officers were called to the university to help with a double-shooting in an area of the parking garage, according to the news station.

Two people were injured in the shooting. One was pronounced dead at the hospital, WFXT reported. The second victim has had surgery but their current condition is unknown.

Early investigative efforts indicate that the shooting happened after an altercation.

The university said in a statement that the two victims and the suspected assailants are not students at the university.

One suspect has been arrested, according to WFXT. They have been charged with trespassing and possession of a firearm.

The names of the victims or the suspect have not been released.

The university has canceled homecoming, family weekend and all events following the shooting, WFXT reported.