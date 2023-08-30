Travis Scott announces UTOPIA - Circus Maximus Tour

Travis Scott is hitting the road.



He announced his UTOPIA - Circus Maximus Tour, kicking off in Charlotte, North Carolina, on October 11 and hitting major cities across North America through December 29. The trek will include Travis' largest headlining show to date at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.



The tour will also be benefiting charity, with $2 from every ticket going toward Travis' Cactus Jack Foundation to uplift Houston youth.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 31, at 10 a.m. local time on TravisScott.com.

