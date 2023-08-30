Travis Scott announces UTOPIA - Circus Maximus Tour

Cactus Jack Records/Epic Records

By Andrea Tuccillo

Travis Scott is hitting the road.

He announced his UTOPIA - Circus Maximus Tour, kicking off in Charlotte, North Carolina, on October 11 and hitting major cities across North America through December 29. The trek will include Travis' largest headlining show to date at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The tour will also be benefiting charity, with $2 from every ticket going toward Travis' Cactus Jack Foundation to uplift Houston youth.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 31, at 10 a.m. local time on TravisScott.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!