Trailer released for new documentary on 40th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s 'Thriller'

A new documentary about Michael Jackson's Thriller is set to debut on Showtime in December and we're getting our first look at it. A trailer for the doc, Thriller 40, has just been released, featuring snippets of interviews by such artists as Usher, Mary J. Blige, will.i.am, Mark Ronson and "Thriller" video director John Landis.

"It's the ultimate blueprint to modern pop music," Black Eyed Peas' will.i.am notes in the clip. "If Thriller came out today, it would still be the greatest album ever made."

The documentary premieres December 2 at 8 p.m. on Showtime and Paramount+. In addition to the interviews, it will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the iconic album using never-before-seen footage.

Thriller, released November 30, 1982, was Jackson's sixth solo album and his first #1, spending 37 nonconsecutive weeks on top of the chart. It went on to be certified 34-times Platinum and is the bestselling album of all time, thanks to seven top 10 singles: "The Girl Is Mine," "Billie Jean," "Beat It," "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'," "Human Nature," "P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)" and "Thriller."

The album won eight Grammys, and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and selected by the Library of Congress for inclusion in the National Recording Registry.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.