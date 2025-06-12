Trailer drops for Nelly and Ashanti's unscripted Peacock series, 'We Belong Together'

Nelly and Ashanti are bringing fans into their everyday lives since rekindling their flame, getting married and welcoming their first child together. Their new unscripted TV series, Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together, premieres this summer, and Peacock has shared a trailer of what to expect.

The clip finds the couple briefly summarizing their love story, which started with an on-and-off relationship that lasted 11 years before they broke up. "I hated him," Ashanti says. "I didn't think that we would get back together." The trailer then shows Nelly and Ashanti discussing the differences in their parenting styles and where they're going to live, with some clips showing them attempting to juggle newlywed lives with parenthood, fun and their busy, sometimes conflicting schedules.

"With our lives moving so fast, it's not perfect, but we can work our way through it," Nelly say. Ashanti adds, "Till death do us part."

"We belong together," Nelly said, to which Ashanti replied, "No matter how much you get on my nerves."

Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together will premiere on June 26.

