Tracy Chapman makes Black history at the Country Music Association Awards

Jeffrey R. Staab/CBS via Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

At the Country Music Association Awards, which aired live from Nashville on ABC on November 8, Tracy Chapman made history.

Her 1988 song "Fast Car" -- turned into a massive country and pop hit this year in a new version by country superstar Luke Combs -- was named Song of the Year at the CMAs. That makes Tracy the first Black woman ever to win in this category.

She wasn't able to attend the ceremony, but she sent a statement, which read, "I’m sorry I couldn’t join you all tonight. It’s truly an honor for my song to be newly recognized after 35 years of its debut. Thank you to the CMAs and a special thanks to Luke and all of the fans of ‘Fast Car.’”

Luke also won the Single of the Year award for "Fast Car."

Also on the CMAs, Post Malone made a special appearance, singing with country stars Morgan Wallen and HARDY on a version of the late country star Joe Diffie's signature song, "Pick Up Man."

