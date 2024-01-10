Track list revealed for 'The Book of Clarence' soundtrack

Just days before The Book of Clarence hits theaters, Roc Nation has released the track list for the movie's soundtrack.



The album includes a new collab from Jay-Z — who's a producer on the film — and D'Angelo called "I Want You Forever." The soundtrack also features Doja Cat, Kodak Black, Jorja Smith, Kid Cudi and director Jeymes Samuel.



Last month, the first single off the soundtrack, "Hallelujah Heaven" by Samuel featuring Lil Wayne, Buju Banton and Shabba Ranks, was released.



The Book of Clarence is a reimagining of a biblical tale starring LaKeith Stanfield as a "nobody" who's on a mission to make a better life for himself and those around him.



"Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, a journey through which he finds redemption and faith, power and knowledge," a description of the film reads.



It hits theaters on January 12. The soundtrack drops the same day.

