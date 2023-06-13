Tory Lanez's sentencing hearing delayed

Tory Lanez's sentencing hearing in the case of Megan Thee Stallion's 2020 shooting has once again been delayed. The singer is now expected to be sentenced August 7.

Judge David Herriford said in a court hearing Tuesday that Lanez's defense team needs more time — a ruling that follows the court's approval of their motion for continuance. The singer now has a deadline of August 1 to submit a sentencing recommendation.

Lanez's sentencing has been delayed several times after he obtained new attorneys and filed a motion for a new trial, which was denied in May. He faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison for shooting and injuring Megan The Stallion, born Megan Pete, in both feet on July 12, 2020.

Prosecutors are requesting he be sentenced to 13 years in prison.

