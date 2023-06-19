Tory Lanez releases new song from jail cell, says he's "in high spirits"

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Tory Lanez is "in high spirits," according to a recent post shared to his Instagram. In the update, he told his fans and loved ones he hasn't "lost my faith in God."

"I'm praying for the best and remain confident that God will bring me through this. I have spent the last seven months rehabilitating my mind, my body, and my soul," he wrote. "Though I came to jail a good person, I will leave as a great person. I've turned this jail cell into my work office."

Tory said he'll "continue the legacy of the Umbrella" regardless of his location, adding, "I won't let anything stop me from being a positive light and a help to those in need." He then noted that updates regarding his One Umbrella record label will now be shared on his personal account, and announced the release of new merch and new music, including his single "Hurts Me" featuring Yoko Gold, which is now available on DSPs.

Tory has been behind bars since he was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet in 2020. His sentencing date, which has been delayed several times, is now set for August 7.

