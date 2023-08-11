Tory Lanez maintains innocence after receiving 10-year prison sentence in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

Tory Lanez is maintaining his innocence in the shooting case of Megan Thee Stallion, despite being found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

"I have never let a hard time intimidate me, I will never, never let no jail time eliminate me," the rapper, who was born Daystar Peterson, wrote in a post shared to his Instagram. "This week in court, I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved. That's it."

"In no way, shape, or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of," he continued. "I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.”

Back in December, Tory was found guilty on three felony charges — assault with a semi-automatic firearm (personal use of a firearm); carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence — for shooting Meg's feet on July 12, 2020. He received his sentencing on Tuesday, August 8.

In his Instagram post, Tory said, "This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall," as he's "faced adversity my whole life" and still "came out on top."

"I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious. Tough times don't last, tough people do," he continued. "To my family, friends and umbrellas thank you for your continued support. See you soon."

