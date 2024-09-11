Tory Lanez explains confiscated recording studio equipment

Following reports that prison guards at the California Correctional Institution confiscated his recording equipment, Tory Lanez says there's more to the story.

In a post shared to Instagram, he claims his cell was raided because he was using money from his Prison Tapes songs to help minority inmates who he saw "receive the most cruel, illegal and unfair punishment/treatment."

Tory says he's been asking God to reveal the purpose of his imprisonment through prayer and that he "was placed in jail to suffer, to feel, and to witness firsthand the pain and oppression being inflicted upon the young black and brown men and women of my generation."

"I knew I had to change this injustice," he wrote. "So, I made a plan that when I got to prison, I would figure out a way to record music and put all the proceeds towards the legal representation of my fellow inmates, giving them a once in a lifetime chance to go home to their families on appeal and resentencing."

Despite no longer having recording equipment, Tory says proceeds from the Prison Tapes has already helped get 476 cases reopened and get legal representation for 472 inmates, adding that many of them "will be returned to their families and loved ones" thanks to his The Hands of God project.

"If ANYTHING happens to me, just know I went out in the blaze of glory trying to revolutionize the end of a mass incarceration era on our people," he concluded.

Tory is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for his role in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

