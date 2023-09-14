Tory Lanez expected to appear in court, seeking bail in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

Tory Lanez is expected to appear in court Thursday for an update on his motion for bail while his attorneys appeal his 10-year prison sentence.

A tweet shared by reporter Meghann Cuniff, who's closely followed the case, says the hearing is set to take place at 10:30 a.m. in Los Angeles.

A judge handed down the 10-year sentence in August after Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, was convicted of felony assault for shooting and injuring hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020.

After learning of Judge David Herriford's decision, Lanez's attorney Jose Baez told reporters who attended the August hearing that they plan to appeal, saying the sentence was "extreme."

"Tory did not get the sentence that we had certainly hoped for," Baez said. "I think the sentence that was handed down was incredibly harsh."

According to the motion obtained by Cuniff, if Lanez is granted release, he'll stay far away from Megan.

"Upon release, Mr. Peterson will maintain his sobriety, and have no contact with the victim nor shall he or any of his associates by his direction address her on social media or by other means," reads the motion, per Cuniff. "Mr. Peterson is a well-known musician; it is not possible for him to abscond. He is a household name through his artistry and philanthropy."

