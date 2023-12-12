Top Dawg Entertainment to host 10th annual Christmas concert and community giveback day

Top Dawg Entertainment, the label that was formerly home to Kendrick Lamar, will host its annual Christmas concert and toy giveaway this month.

In its 10th year, the #TDEXMAS holiday tradition features performances by TDE's current roster of artists — SZA, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Doechii, Isaiah Rashad and SiR — as well as special guests. Entry into the show is complimentary with a donation of unwrapped toys, new clothes, shoes or other charitable contributions.

The show takes place on Tuesday, December 19, at Nickerson Gardens in the Watts section of South Los Angeles.

It'll be followed up by a community day on December 20, where Nickerson Gardens residents can take part in a toy drive, free barber services, a job fair and other events.

This year's giveback event will be hosted by Jay Rock, who grew up in Watts and was honored with the key to the city in 2019.

"I grew up here and for people to see us come back and give back, it's a blessing," Jay Rock said. "If there’s a kid out there trying to strive for something great, it's motivation that no matter where you come from, you can make it out if you stay dedicated."

Gates for the concert open at 11 a.m. PT, with the community day to be held between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. PT.

