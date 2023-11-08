Too good to be true: Meek Mill & Rick Ross unveil star-filled track list for upcoming joint album

Meek Mill and Rick Ross released the track list for their new collaborative album, Too Good to be True, naming a host of top hip-hop artists of today.

Fabolous, Vory and DJ Khaled are just some of the features included on the long-awaited project. Also making an appearance: Wale, The Dream, Jeremih, French Montana and Future.

Basketball stars Shaquille O'Neal and Damian Lillard, who records music under the moniker DAME D.O.L.L.A, are tapped for "Shaq & Kobe (Remix)," an update to the album's lead single, which Meek and Ross dropped off in September.

The tribute song was followed by the album's number 13 track, "Lyrical Eazy," and it's accompanying a Kid Art-directed music video.

In speaking about his long-term partnership with Ross, Meek said in an Apple Music interview, "When me and Rozay got in the studio, it was all about real energy, organic motivation. This Rozay, I'm rapping next to, too. This Rozay, top five dead or alive right now. I don't know who want to argue with that?"

Check out the full track list on Meek and Apple Music's Instagram accounts.

