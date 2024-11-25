Toni Braxton and Cedric the Entertainer continuing 'Love & Laughter' residency in 2025

Toni Braxton and Cedric the Entertainer are bringing more love and laughter to the city of Las Vegas. They've expanded their Love & Laughter residency at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and will now hit that stage for six dates in 2025. They're set to perform on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15, May 9 and May 10, and July 11 and July 12.

"I've been having the best time doing these shows and (am) so excited we get to continue into 2025," Braxton says in a statement, per Billboard. "Sharing the stage with Cedric is seriously so much fun. I mean, he's a comedic genius but also he's like a brother to me so it all feels seamless and really fated. Cedric is the Baron and me, I'm the Baroness. It's a royal night of love and laughter."

In his own statement, Cedric adds, "From the very beginning, we knew this idea was something special. Toni and I have been friends for years; we'd often laugh and talk about the idea of doing a Sonny & Cher, Donny and Marie-style Vegas show. Both of us have been performers for many years, so the idea was incredibly appealing. We've both been extremely pleased with the audience's reactions, and we're grateful to see Las Vegas embrace the show so much that it's been extended for many more performances."

Tickets for the residency's new dates go on sale Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. PT.

