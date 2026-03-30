TLC's Chilli says she accidentally reposted Michelle Obama conspiracy video, clarifies she's not MAGA

Rozanda "Chilli" Thomas of the band TLC performs at Love Supreme festival 2022 at Glynde Place on July 03, 2022, in Lewes, England. (Photo by Andy Sheppard/Redferns)

Don't go chasing rumors about Chilli, as she is stepping in to set the record straight. Following allegations that she donated to Trump-related organizations and shared a conspiracy video about Michelle Obama, Chilli took to social media to address the matter.

“I have the utmost respect and admiration for Michelle Obama and I would never say or do anything that is disrespectful to her or any woman,” Chilli said of the right-wing conspiracy video that alleged Obama wasn't a biological woman. Chilli claimed she only learned the post went up after receiving several phone calls.

“I’m not very computer savvy, so I’m looking for this repost button, and I see that all of these buttons are very, very close to each other, and clearly I was scrolling, and my thumb hit the repost button," she explained.

Of the allegations that she made donations to organizations that align with Trump in 2024, Chilli said, “These are the things that support the veterans. I’ve always supported them, not just now, for years. This is not something new.”

She then clarified that she isn't a Trump supporter. "This isn't MAGA, I WANT TO BE CLEAR: I am not MAGA and do not support any of the many policies that are causing great harm to the American people," she wrote. "I made a mistake too many make: I did not read the fine print."

She continued, "I have learned a valuable lesson and ask for grace as I navigate this."

Federal Election Commission records show that Chilli, born Rozonda Thomas, donated to the Trump National Committee JFC, INC.; WinRed, which raises funds for the Republican Party; and the Trump-associated Never Surrender, Inc., in 2024.

She is set to hit the road with her group TLC, En Vogue and Salt-N-Pepa in August.

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