TLC's Chilli becomes a grandmother

TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas is officially a grandma.



Her son, Tron Austin, welcomed a baby girl with wife Jeong Ah Wang on Saturday, March 2.



"On this day March 2nd, 2024 at 1:59pm 6.173 LBS/2.8kg an angel from heaven was born our beautiful daughter LUA) we are officially parents !!" he wrote on Instagram, along with photos of the newborn.

Austin, 26, shared that Wang needed an emergency C-section after her water broke early.

"I am so beyond proud of her bravery and courage to do this so off guard we literally expected 3 more days but God always has his plan first !” he wrote. “Eternally grateful to say we have officially started our family!"

"This is a dream come true we started dating on September 22,2018 fast forward almost 6 years later we are married with our first child life’s journey has now truly begun!!!" Austin added.

