TLC cancels two shows due to T-Boz's illness, promises to reschedule

A medical emergency caused TLC to cancel two shows on Aug. 23 and 24.

The group was supposed to perform at the New York State Fair in Syracuse, New York, on Aug 23, but a statement posted on the event's website said when they arrived in town, T-Boz, born Tionne Watkins, came down with "sudden and severe nausea, vomiting and intense abdominal cramps." She went to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with an abdominal blockage.

"Tionne deeply regrets having to cancel these shows and extends her sincere apologies to all her fans and the event promoters," the statement concluded.

TLC was also due to perform with Shaggy at Connecticut's Foxwoods Resort Casino on Aug. 24, but that performance was also canceled. The group says they're rescheduling the canceled shows, adding that they apologize to their fans, "particularly those who traveled long distances to attend," and saying they appreciate "the understanding and support."

Earlier this year, the group had to postpone four shows in Canada after T-Boz and some crew members came down with the flu.

